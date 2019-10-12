Home Nation

Ravi Shankar Prasad cites successful collection of three films to say Indian economy is fine

Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that while the inflation rate is at the lowest, the number of tax payers has gone up by more than twice.

Published: 12th October 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday gave Rs 120 crore box office collection analogy to emphasize that fundamentals of Indian economy is robust and there was no recession.

"There is no need to worry as the economic fundamentals of the country are very strong. The foreign direct investment has gone up by 20 per cent and total investment worth 16.3 billion USD has come to India in the past year alone," Prasad said while detailing what he termed as the robust economy.

He also gave a box office collection analogy to support his claim.

ALSO READ: Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, cinema owner says

"Three movies released on October 2, 2019, have earned a total sum of Rs 120 crore in a single day, so, there is no slowdown," Ravi Shankar Prasad said. He further said that "Rs 120 crore comes in a country which has a sound economy."

Prasad also said that while the inflation rate is at the lowest, the number of tax payers has gone up by more than twice. The total income tax collection to has seen more than two-fold increase.

"Even amidst global slowdown, the Indian economy is growing at a rate more than 6 per cent," the Union Minister said.

"Over the past two years, the number of EPF accounts have gone up by 2.5 crore," Prasad pointed out and said the number of accounts is growing only because new jobs are being generated.

Quoting the NASCOM report, the minister also said that "5.5 lakh people have got jobs in the information technology sector alone over past four years."

Prasad also hailed the Fadnavis government for its performance on good governance front and added that he is sure that people of Maharashtra would reelect Fadnavis.

"Narendra Modi has given a government that is honest and gives top priority to Nationalism and Fadnavis government is model of clean and efficient government based on that," Prasad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Indian Economy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp