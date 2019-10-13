4.5 magnitude quake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

By PTI

BIKANER: A 'low intensity' earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shook Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, a Meteorological (Met) department official said.

The earthquake hit Bikaner around 10.36 am, the official said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far in the earthquake, a district administration official said.

People rushed out of their homes in some areas after feeling the tremors, he said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, regional MeT department director Shiv Ganesh said.