India will never be a 'Hindu' country, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cannot erase his history in India, while asserting that India would never be a Hindu country.

ALSO READ| Asaduddin Owaisi slams Mohan Bhagwat over 'don't use lynching' comment

"Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it 'Hindu'. It won't work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat Na Kabhi Hindu Rashtra Tha, Na Hai, Na Hi Kabhi Banega Inshallah (India was never a Hindu country, nor is and will never be)," he tweeted.

No matter how hard Bhagwat tries to link us to foreign Muslims, it will not reduce my Indianness.



Hindu Rashtra=Hindu Supremacy. That is unacceptable to us



The measure of whether we’re happy or not is the Constitution, not the magnanimity of majority — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2019

The AIMIM leader posted the comment on the microblogging site while retweeting a tweet of a user who shared a video of Bhagwat where the RSS chief referred to India as a country of Hindus.

ALSO READ| Asaduddin Owaisi launches scathing attack on Congress

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Bhagwat had said: "We are a country of Hindus. Hindu is not the name of a language, province or country but a culture, which is the legacy of all people living in India."