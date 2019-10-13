Maharashtra cops book Rajasthan-based private university officials in Rs 8 crore cheating case

By PTI

THANE: Thane police in Maharashtra have booked officials of a Rajasthan-based private university for allegedly cheating students from here to the tune of Rs 8 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The action came on the basis of a Thane court order on a petition filed by Purshottam Tahilramani, chairman of NETT Paramedical College here, said Inspector SS Nimbalkar of Kapurbawdi police station.

"NETT on behalf of Rajasthan-based OPJS University gave admissions to 692 students in the paramedical stream between 2015-19 and took Rs 8.39 crore as fees which was forwarded to the latter. However OPJS University failed to provide course certificates leaving students in the lurch," Nimbalkar said.

He said a case of cheating has been registered at Kapurbawdi police station against Chairman OPJS University Joginder Omprakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor Jitendra Kumar Yadav, Agent-Coordinator Deepak Puri and Secretary Priya Shankar Jain, Secretary.