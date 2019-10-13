Home Nation

Navies of India and Bangladesh conduct first bilateral naval exercise 

The bilateral exercise would include professional interaction between the navies, visits to the Indian Naval training and maintenance facilities at Visakhapatnam.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

The navies of India and Bangladesh will conduct their first bilateral naval exercise (Photo courtesy: Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sign of strengthening mutual ties between India and Bangladesh, the navies of the two countries are conducting their first bilateral naval exercise.

Informing about the arrival of the Bangladesh Navy (BN) ships Indian Navy Spokesperson Cdr Vivek Madhwal said, “Bangladesh Navy Ships Ali Haider, a frigate and BNS Shadinota, a stealth guided missile corvette arrived Visakhapatnam on afternoon of October 12 on a four-day visit to Eastern Naval Command to participate in the maiden Indian Navy(IN) –Bangladesh Navy(BN) Bilateral Exercise from 12 to 16 Oct 19.”

The bilateral exercise would include professional interaction between the navies, visits to the Indian Naval training and maintenance facilities at Visakhapatnam.

Prior to arrival to Visakhapatnam, BN Ships undertook Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with IN Ships Ranvijay and Kuthar from 10 to 12 Oct 19. 

This was the second edition of IN – BN CORPAT in North Bay of Bengal where the two navies increased the scope of joint exercise by sharing best practices in Flying Operations and other seamanship evolutions including Vertical Replenishment by Integral helicopters of Indian Navy undertaking onboard BN Ships, told Cdr. Madhwal.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy India-Bangladesh military drill bilateral naval exercise naval exercise Bangladesh Navy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp