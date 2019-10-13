Navies of India and Bangladesh conduct first bilateral naval exercise 

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In a sign of strengthening mutual ties between India and Bangladesh, the navies of the two countries are conducting their first bilateral naval exercise.

Informing about the arrival of the Bangladesh Navy (BN) ships Indian Navy Spokesperson Cdr Vivek Madhwal said, “Bangladesh Navy Ships Ali Haider, a frigate and BNS Shadinota, a stealth guided missile corvette arrived Visakhapatnam on afternoon of October 12 on a four-day visit to Eastern Naval Command to participate in the maiden Indian Navy(IN) –Bangladesh Navy(BN) Bilateral Exercise from 12 to 16 Oct 19.”

The bilateral exercise would include professional interaction between the navies, visits to the Indian Naval training and maintenance facilities at Visakhapatnam.

Prior to arrival to Visakhapatnam, BN Ships undertook Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with IN Ships Ranvijay and Kuthar from 10 to 12 Oct 19.

This was the second edition of IN – BN CORPAT in North Bay of Bengal where the two navies increased the scope of joint exercise by sharing best practices in Flying Operations and other seamanship evolutions including Vertical Replenishment by Integral helicopters of Indian Navy undertaking onboard BN Ships, told Cdr. Madhwal.

