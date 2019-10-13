Home Nation

Physically-challenged man in UP arrested for murdering, outraging modesty of woman

During investigation, it came to light that the woman was strangled to death and later sexually abused.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Police on Sunday arrested a physically-challenged man on charges of murdering and outraging the modesty of a 40-year old woman here.

The dead body of a woman in a semi-naked condition with strangulation marks around the neck was recovered from a sugarcane field under Hyderabad police limits on October 11, Superintendent of Police Poonam told reporters.

During investigation, it came to light that the woman was strangled to death and later sexually abused, she said.

Initially, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, Poonam said.

Later sections 376 (rape) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC were added to it, she added.

Investigation revealed that the woman was passing by the field after withdrawing money from a bank when the accused, identified as Ganga Ram, attacked her and strangulated her, she said.

"The accused was interrogated by engaging experts dealing with audio and speech impaired persons. He confessed to have assaulted the woman after finding her alone and strangulated her with her saree. He also confessed to have abused the woman after her murder," The SP said.

"Post-mortem confirmed sexual assault," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh crime
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp