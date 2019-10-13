Physically-challenged man in UP arrested for murdering, outraging modesty of woman

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Police on Sunday arrested a physically-challenged man on charges of murdering and outraging the modesty of a 40-year old woman here.

The dead body of a woman in a semi-naked condition with strangulation marks around the neck was recovered from a sugarcane field under Hyderabad police limits on October 11, Superintendent of Police Poonam told reporters.

During investigation, it came to light that the woman was strangled to death and later sexually abused, she said.

Initially, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, Poonam said.

Later sections 376 (rape) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC were added to it, she added.

Investigation revealed that the woman was passing by the field after withdrawing money from a bank when the accused, identified as Ganga Ram, attacked her and strangulated her, she said.

"The accused was interrogated by engaging experts dealing with audio and speech impaired persons. He confessed to have assaulted the woman after finding her alone and strangulated her with her saree. He also confessed to have abused the woman after her murder," The SP said.

"Post-mortem confirmed sexual assault," she added.