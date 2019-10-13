Home Nation

PM Modi crosses 30 million follower-mark on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

Obama remains on the first spot with over 109 million accounts following him.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his ability to connect with the masses through social media, has now 30 million followers on Instagram, in just over a month after the tech-savvy leader had crossed the 50 million follower mark on Twitter.

With this, Modi is now the most followed world leader on the photo-sharing app.

US President Donald Trump currently has 14.9 million followers while his predecessor Barack Obama has 24.8 million followers on Instagram.

"PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram*. He is the most followed world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth," BJP working president JP Nadda said in a tweet.

With 30 million followers, PM Modi became the most followed world leader on Instagram

On Twitter, the Prime Minister currently has 50.7 million followers and now stands tall among the world leaders on the micro-blogging site, with his handle @narendramodi a little behind that of Trump, who has 65.7 million followers.

Modi is very active on social media, including Instagram and Twitter and regularly puts out texts on everything - from his speeches at various platforms to the places he went and the people he met.

Last year, an international survey ranked PM Modi among the top three leaders of the world.

An annual survey by Gallup International put the Prime Minister at number three among the global leaders.

The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries, rated Modi ahead of China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, then British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others.

The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

