Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi urged to frame leave policy for employees attending to ailing parents

Dr Vijay Gurjar of the Geriatric Department, AIIMS, said children who serve their parents or grandparents should rather be honoured.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There should be a policy that provides for leave to employees who care for their seriously ill parents, on the lines of maternity and paternity leave, an assistant professor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter to the prime minister, Dr Vijay Gurjar of the Geriatric Department said he felt the pangs of the elderly patients and their families during his interactions with them.

He said those who have to take leave to take care of their seriously ill parents in hospitals or home go through financial crisis when they suffer salary cuts or lose jobs.

Gurjar said children who serve their parents or grandparents should rather be honoured.

"Since AIIMS is a referral centre, only serious patients are admitted here and a support or family person is required to stay with them. When a patient is suffering from a serious illness, it takes a long time for treatment. In such a situation, children do not get leaves to take care of their elderly parents and many times, they have to leave their jobs.

"It is very painful that such children leave their jobs to take care of their parents. Their families also have to struggle hard to deal with financial problems. Thanks to their courage that they resign their jobs to take care of parents," he wrote in his letter.

To save the elderly from loneliness, even in times of illness, there should be a plan to provide regular leave to their family members so that they can spend time with them, he said.

There should be a provision to provide special leave to children of elderly patients of cancer, dementia or any other major operation, the assistant professor said.

"I request you to instruct concerned government department and officials to formulate policies and frame guidelines in this regard," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp