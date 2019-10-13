UP government official marries woman who accused him of sexual abuse

By IANS

KUSHINAGAR: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar has married a woman, who had accused him sexually abusing her.

The 35-year-old woman had filed a complaint on Friday against Hapur SDM Dinesh Kumar, 38, accusing him of sexually abusing her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she underwent abortion twice. Based on the complaint, District Magistrate Anil Kumar Singh immediately ordered a probe into the matter.

Kumar, who was recently transferred to Hapur from Khadda in Kushinagar, is a divorcee and had come to collect his belongings from his house on Friday. Around midnight, the two got married at the Gayatri temple in a hurriedly arranged ceremony. Sadar SDM Ramkesh Yadav and Hata SDM Pramod Tiwari were witnesses to the marriage.