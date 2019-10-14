Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmir people

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) on Monday appealed to the people of Kashmir not to fall prey to terrorism which is being projected as jihad by Pakistan.

A 16-member AISSC delegation had come on a three-day visit to Kashmir to assess the ground situation.

"Please do not let the bile spewed from across the borders shatter the dream of development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. Don't let yourself fall prey to the cancerous disease of terrorism, which is being projected in the garb of Jihad from across the border," chairman of AISSC Syed Naseeruddin Chisty told reporters here after concluding the visit.

Chisty, who is also the heir to Sajjadanashin of the Ajmer dargah, said the AISSC strongly condemned the efforts of Pakistan to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The false propaganda from across the border has created a war-like situation between development and prosperity on one side and inhumanity and sufferings on the other. The choice is yours. We are here to uplift you to the higher stars of prosperity than any of you have ever aspired to reach before," he said.

Chisty said all the grievances can be solved through dialogue and respect for each other, keeping in mind the development and prosperity of the area concerned and its inhabitants "but subject to the national interest of our motherland".

He said the AISSC will help people of Jammu and Kashmir in every possible way to develop and prosper within the Constitution of India.