Doordarshan trying to silence the opposition's voice, says Maharashtra Congress

Maharashtra Congress general-secretary Sachin Sawant said that the broadcaster had made changes in the party's voter awareness script without it’s knowledge.

14th October 2019

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress on Monday alleged that broadcaster Doordarshan is trying to silence voice of the opposition parties under pressure from the government. "Changes have been made in the voter awareness script of the Congress party without it’s knowledge," Maharashtra Congress general-secretary Sachin Sawant said.

"This incident is infuriating and also takes away the constitutional right to oppose the government and keep it’s own opinion," Sawant added.

Sawant elaborated that for one program on Doordarshan the Congress party had given a script which said, “In the last five years, CM Devendra Fadnavis has done nothing apart from lying. However, these words were changed by the scrutiny committee." Sawant added that by doing this, the opposition's right to give its opinion has been taken away.

Sawant said that the manner with which they have changed the script is condemnable and the Congress party will not record the script till Doordarshan doesn’t tell them why those words were removed from the script. He also demanded that the broadcaster should give them in writing if they feel that CM only says the truth.

Sawant asked who gave Doordarshan the right to stop people from criticising the government? Who is pressurising Doordarshan to not show anything against the Chief Minister? Is Doordarshan a platform for only government voice?  They should give an answer to all these questions.

