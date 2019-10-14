Home Nation

Duo held for Murshidabad triple murder

Though BJP had claimed the teacher was a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his family had denied any political connection with the saffron party.

Bandhuprakash Pal and his wife along with their child were hacked to death.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two people, including a friend of slain school teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal, were detained in connection with the sensational triple murder case in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The investigators  interrogated the school teacher’s father as they suspect a property-related dispute may have led to the murder of Pal, his wife and their five-year-old son. The bodies were found at their residence on Wednesday.

“We interrogated Pal’s father on Sunday. He left his wife and Pal after getting married for the second time,’’ said a police officer. ‘’Pal was against the marriage and moved court seeking an order to describe his father’s second wife and their two sons illegitimate. We are exploring this angle.”Besides, police are looking for another person. “He is one of Pal’s  friends,’’ said a police officer.

