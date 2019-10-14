Home Nation

ED seeks court's permission to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that money laundering is a separate offence and moved an application for Chidambaram's arrest and remand.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate sought Delhi court's permission on Monday to arrest former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agency, told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that there is a finding by the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram is necessary.

Mehta said that money laundering is a separate offence and moved an application for Chidambaram's arrest and remand.

The plea was vehemently opposed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, who said that the CBI has already taken remand and ED has no ground since the offence is same.

"CBI already sought his custody for investigating payment and companies abroad, which ED wants to probe now," he said.

Sibal urged the court to recall its order by which Tihar authorities were directed to produce Chidambaram before it.

The proceeding is underway.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI.

The ED had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The probe agency said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the money laundering case related to INX Media.

