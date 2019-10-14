Home Nation

Kashmiris delighted as postpaid mobile connections restored after 71 days

The government's decision to restore services on postpaid mobile connections gave 40 lakh subscribers in the Valley the freedom to talk to their families, friends. 

Published: 14th October 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Some 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones have become operational in Kashmir Valley from Monday noon. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: It was no less than Eid for some, time to reconnect with family and friends for others and back to much-needed business for many as post-paid mobile phone services were restored after 72 days in Kashmir on Monday.

Mobile phones rang out across the Valley for the first time since August 5 -- when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- much to the delight of residents longing to reach out to their loved ones outside the Valley and inside too.

Basharat Ahmad, a resident of the old city, lost no time in calling his friends and relatives within Kashmir and outside to just hear their voices after the long gap.

In just an hour, he made 30 calls. "I had not spoken to my relatives in Delhi and elsewhere outside Kashmir for 70 days. I want to hear from all of them and want to tell them we are still alive," Ahmad said.

For Nighat Shah, it was Eid all over again.

"This day is no less than Eid for us. In a global era of the world becoming one, transcending borders, we were cut off from the rest of the world for more than two months," she said.

Her brother, Masroor, used the mobile phone to wish "Eid Mubarak" to his wife Sumaira in Dehradun.

"It's really a celebration after so any days. There are many relatives we couldn't wish on Eid," he said.

Some senior police officials also greeted each other "Eid Mubarak", said officials on the condition of anonymity.

Eid was on August 12 this year, exactly a week after the communication blackout in the Valley.

The government's decision to restore services on postpaid mobile connections gave 40 lakh subscribers in the Valley the freedom to talk to their family, friends and colleagues whenever and from wherever they wanted to.

The resumption of the service is only on post-paid connections and only for voice calls and SMS.

Over 25 lakh prepaid mobile phones and other internet services, including WhatsApp, will remain deactivated for now, officials said.

It was a tough 72 days even for those whose loved ones stayed close by.

Yasir Ahad said he was talking to his fiancee when the lines snapped abruptly.

"I was not able to contact my fiancee who lives just five kilometres from my place. We got engaged in July this year and two weeks later we had no information about each other's well being," Ahad said.

Ahad, who plans to get married next spring, said he would talk to his fiancee every day till the sudden communication blockade came into force in the early hours of August 5.

"I was talking to her when the signal went off. Initially, I thought there was something wrong with my phone but soon realised that the rumours ahead of August 5 were not unfounded," he added.

Danish Wani, a travel agent, said he can now resume his work.

The absence of any form of communication had hit his livelihood and it is now time to make up the losses, he said.

"In an ideal situation, I would like internet connectivity to also be restored. But the resumption of mobile phone services will at least help me getting back into the business. A telephone connection is of vital importance in the ticketing business," Wani said.

Wani said he tried his best to get a connection after landlines were restored last month but could not.

"The strange thing I noticed is that the local lineman would decide whether it is feasible to provide a fresh landline connection or not. The lineman in my locality refused to give these reports," he said.

Hoteliers and other people associated with travel trade are optimistic about the road ahead.

The move to restore mobile phone services will help the tourism industry prepare for tourists for the winter season.

"We can now start communicating with our network partners for bookings for the coming winter season. The peak season is gone but we are hopeful of minimising the losses if there is some business this winter," Masroor Ahmad, a hotelier, said.

There were also many who expressed scepticism and said the government's move on post-paid connections is just cosmetic.

"What about the 30 lakh subscribers using prepaid connections? And how will restoration of mobile phones help in restoration of normalcy in Kashmir? These steps cannot paper over the deep alienation caused by the recent decision taken by Government of India in respect of Jammu and Kashmir," Sahil Lone, a post graduate student, said.

The restoration of post-paid mobile phones of all services tops a number of steps taken in recent weeks to remove restrictions in the Valley.

Last week, the state was opened to tourists. Educational institutions are also open, but attendance has been slim.

On August 17, partial fixed line telephony was resumed in the Valley. On September 4, nearly 50,000 landlines were declared operational.

The announcement that the services would be restored was made by Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary and spokesperson Rohit Kansal at a nationally televised press conference here on Saturday.

