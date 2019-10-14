Home Secretary inspects Kartarpur corridor, will be done by October 31

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Sahib corridor linking India with historical Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, in Pakistan in November and its construction work will be completed by October 31. This was decided at a high-level meeting on Monday between officials of the Central and the state governments in Gurdaspur. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla lead the central delegation, while the Punjab government was represented by Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The 4.2 km-long corridor is to be opened on the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had tweeted that Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. The delegation inspected undergoing projects at the international border after which it held a meeting with officers at the Integrated Check Post (ICP).

Randhawa said the Land Port Authority assured that all the works relating the national highway and the ICP would be completed in time. There are still questions over whether the Land Port Authority of India will be able to meet its October 31 deadline for the completion of the Phase 1 work of the ICP as only around 50 per cent of work is done. If work is not completed, then temporary arrangements will have to be made for immigration and customs.

“Devotees wanting to visit the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur have to apply 30 days in advance. Authorities of the neighbouring country will issue an e-permit slip to the pilgrims allowing them to visit the shrine. Though they have to take passport, it will not be stamped,” Randhawa said.