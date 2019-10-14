Indiscipline will not be tolerated: Uttarakhand BJP president

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the wake of several controversial statements made by BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand, state BJP unit has decided to take strict measures to check indiscipline and deviation from the party line, said the insiders.

BJP state president Ajay Bhatt chaired a meeting on Monday and said that strict action will be taken against those who display such behaviour.

"The party will not tolerate and indiscipline by anyone. We promote the principles of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. The representatives should behave like that," said Ajay Bhatt, state BJP president.

Recently, two BJP MLAs were caught on video making adverse comments against minorities. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also condemned such statements and said that MLAs should behave with regards to people.

Earlier, on Saturday, state BJP had served notice to Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral for bad-mouthing a minority community. He can be heard saying that he will never go to the home of any person from the Muslim community and will never attend any function.

The MLA was recently in the line of fire for addressing Goddess Sita as 'Meri Jaan' while playing the role of Ravana in a Ramleela stated in Rudrapur.

Last year, he was caught on camera while assaulting two Dalit women. The video of the legislator who represents the Rudrapur seat in Udham Singh Nagar district had gone viral soon after the incident causing embarrassment for the state BJP.

The case was registered against the legislator under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act by the district police.