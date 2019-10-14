Home Nation

INX media case: Chidambaram to be produced before Delhi court today, ED to seek custody

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram is currently lodged in Tihar Jail

Former finance minister P Chidambaram is currently lodged in Tihar Jail

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will be produced before a Delhi Court in connection with INX media money laundering case on Monday.

This comes two days after it was reported by ANI that the probe agency is likely to arrest Chidambaram on October 14 as a special court in Delhi had directed to produce the former union minister in connection with the case.

Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar has ordered to produce Chidambaram in the court today at 3 pm.

During the proceedings on October 12, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the matter, had told the court that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation is required as the agency wants to seek information related to the shell company in abroad and 17 bank accounts highligted in the case.

Even the Supreme Court had observed that his custodial interrogation is required in the case, Mehta had asserted.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

