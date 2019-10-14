Jawan killed as escort vehicle of police officer collides with bus in J&K's Kathua

By PTI

JAMMU: An escort vehicle of a top police officer collided with a bus on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, leaving a jawan dead and two others injured, officials said.

The police vehicle was escorting additional director general of police (ADGP) on the highway when it collided with a passenger bus at Dhaloti Morh in Kathua, they said.

SSB jawan Deen Dayal died and two security personnel were injured in the accident.

Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver for rash driving, they said.