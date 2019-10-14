Home Nation

Kumaon Ramleela is the world’s longest opera

As festive season carries on, the staging of Ramleela in Uttarakhand does as well.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kumaon Ramleela

Kumaon Ramleela

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As festive season carries on, the staging of Ramleela in Uttarakhand does as well. The Ramleela of Kumaon, at 150 years, is said to be the oldest and has been listed as world heritage by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in year 2008.

Shekhar Pathak, a historian from Nainital says, “The Ramleela of Kumaon is said to be over 150 years old. The origins are rooted in combination of different ragas, art forms such as singing and dancing from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and many other places. The salient feature of the Kumaoni Ramleela is its opera, a long musical delight.”

The origin and development to its zenith is considered to have taken place in Almora city which was capital to the Kings of Kumaon before the arrival of the British. The night-long opera starts with staging of ‘Rasleela’ by Lord Krishna and gradually the singers and actors take the audience to the journey of Ramcharitmanas created by Tulsidas.

“The musical staging is a unique blend of Indian classical music, folk songs of Rajasthan, dialogues in Hindi-Urdu, ghazals and musical instruments. The nine-day saga united the community like never before,” added Pathak.

“People used to postpone their weddings and other events to attend the Ramleela. Many days such as Ram-Ravana war and Sita-Haran attracted more than the usual audience,” recalls Manas Joshi, a senior citizen from Almora, who has witnessed over 50 seasons of the festival. 

With time and advent of television the stage of vernacular language is losing its sheen. However, many are trying to keep the tradition alive and thriving despite the modern day challenges of technology. 
Nishant Pant, who runs a school in Haldwani, recalls, “My grandfather was associated with the opera in his young days. Even my father and uncles have played roles in the Ramleela. The family later distanced themselves from it due to the hooliganism and politicisation of the events. However, I am glad to know that my wife’s maternal uncle still plays a role in the Ramleela at Ramnagar.” 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramleela Kumaon Kumaon Ramleela
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp