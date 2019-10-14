Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case: Cops want voice, handwriting samples of two accused

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh police sought permission from a court here on Monday to obtain voice and handwriting samples of two women accused in the honey-trap and blackmail racket busted in September.

In an application filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt, Palasia police station officials sought the permission to take handwriting and voice samples of Shweta Vijay Jain (39) and Aarti Dayal (29), both currently in jail.

The defence lawyer objected to the prosecution's plea and asked for time till Tuesday to respond, which was granted by the court.

Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 after an Indore municipal engineer told the police that they were blackmailing him with objectionable videos and demanding an amount of Rs 3 crore.

The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of all the six accused, who were produced before it through video-conferencing, till October 24.