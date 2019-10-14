Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case: Cops want voice, handwriting samples of two accused

The defence lawyer objected to the prosecution's plea and asked for time till Tuesday to respond, which was granted by the court.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Honey trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh police sought permission from a court here on Monday to obtain voice and handwriting samples of two women accused in the honey-trap and blackmail racket busted in September.

In an application filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt, Palasia police station officials sought the permission to take handwriting and voice samples of Shweta Vijay Jain (39) and Aarti Dayal (29), both currently in jail.

The defence lawyer objected to the prosecution's plea and asked for time till Tuesday to respond, which was granted by the court.

Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 after an Indore municipal engineer told the police that they were blackmailing him with objectionable videos and demanding an amount of Rs 3 crore.

The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of all the six accused, who were produced before it through video-conferencing, till October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp