My standpoint doesn't make me your adversary: Bengal Governor to Mamata over Murshidabad killings

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said it is not essential that one should always agree to the point of view of another and that does not turn them into adversaries of each other.

The governor's statement came three days after his comment that a triple murder in Murshidabad district reflects the 'worrisome' law and order situation of the state had not gone down well with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"It is not essential that I should agree to your views and that does not turn me as your adversary, your opponent," Dhankhar said at a function held in Howrah district.

Two individuals have the right to have different viewpoints on an issue, he said without naming anyone.

ALSO READ | Murshidabad triple murder: Police interrogate slain RSS man's father

"I am entitled to my judgement, you are entitled to yours. But we can cope with such differences of opinions," the governor said.

A primary school teacher, his wife and 8-year-old son were hacked to death by unidentified miscreants inside their residence at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday.

The RSS claimed that the teacher was its supporter.

"The incident is a reflection of intolerance and worrisome law and order situation," a Raj Bhavan statement had said on Thursday.

Reacting to the statement, Trinamool Congress Secretary General and minister Partha Chatterjee had accused the governor of "making political statements every day" and reminded him of his "constitutional limits".