Home Nation

My standpoint doesn't make me your adversary: Bengal Governor to Mamata over Murshidabad killings

Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement came three days after his comment that a triple murder in Murshidabad reflects the 'worrisome' law and order situation of the state had not gone down well with TMC.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said it is not essential that one should always agree to the point of view of another and that does not turn them into adversaries of each other.

The governor's statement came three days after his comment that a triple murder in Murshidabad district reflects the 'worrisome' law and order situation of the state had not gone down well with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"It is not essential that I should agree to your views and that does not turn me as your adversary, your opponent," Dhankhar said at a function held in Howrah district.

Two individuals have the right to have different viewpoints on an issue, he said without naming anyone.

ALSO READ | Murshidabad triple murder: Police interrogate slain RSS man's father

"I am entitled to my judgement, you are entitled to yours. But we can cope with such differences of opinions," the governor said.

A primary school teacher, his wife and 8-year-old son were hacked to death by unidentified miscreants inside their residence at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday.

The RSS claimed that the teacher was its supporter.

"The incident is a reflection of intolerance and worrisome law and order situation," a Raj Bhavan statement had said on Thursday.

Reacting to the statement, Trinamool Congress Secretary General and minister Partha Chatterjee had accused the governor of "making political statements every day" and reminded him of his "constitutional limits".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mushidabad Murders Jagdeep Dhankhar Trinamool BJP Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp