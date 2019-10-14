Home Nation

Not Jai Hind, PM Modi's slogan is 'Jio Hind': Sitaram Yechury

The CPM general secretary said the country is facing an "unprecedented economic crisis" because of demonetisation, GST and crony capitalism of the BJP-led NDA government.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

PALGHAR (Maharashtra): CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged the country is facing an "unprecedented economic crisis" because of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and crony capitalism of the BJP-led NDA government.

Addressing an election rally in Dahanu segment of Maharashtra's Palghar district in support of CPM candidate Vinod Nikole on Sunday, he said the BJP and Shiv Sena need to be defeated to save the country and its citizens.

"There is an unprecedented economic crisis in the country today, because of demonetisation, GST, NPAs (non- performing assets) and crony capitalism of the BJP government," Yechury said.

He alleged that there was a move to shut the state-owned BSNL and MTNL to help industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

"Instead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's slogan of Jai Hind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new slogan has become 'Jio Hind'," Yechury said.

He also alleged that there were plans to close public sector oil company BPCL to help some industrialists.

The Left leader claimed that unemployment has reached its worst level in the last 50 years.

"The worst aspect of the present regime is that it is dividing people on the basis of religion. Communal tensions, mob lynchings are going on unabated. The Kashmir issue and the NRC in Assam are its striking examples," Yechury said.

"If we have to save the country and ourselves, we will have to defeat the BJP-Shiv Sena and elect Left, democratic and secular candidates," he said.

He also said that the Forest Rights Act, which seeks to restore rights of tribes living in forests for generations, was enacted in 2006 when the Left parties pressed for it, but the BJP-led central government was not implementing it.

On the contrary, the Centre has proposed "draconian" amendments in the Indian Forest Act of British era, he said.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 Shiv Sena activists from Dahanu tehsil quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party on Sunday, citing "disillusionment", and joined the CPM.

On Wednesday, CPM Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat is scheduled to address two rallies in Talasari and Dahanu tehsils of Palghar.

Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM  Maharashtra elections Maharashtra polls Sitaram Yechury economic crisis NDA government crony capitalism
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp