Home Nation

Now, drones flying below 1,000 feet near India-Pakistan border to be shot down

Last week, a Pakistani drone was re-spotted in Ferozepur District of Punjab in the Indian Territory on the India-Pakistan international border.

Published: 14th October 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of multiple drone spotting across the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab, the union government of India is likely to give clearance for security forces to shoot down drones flying below 1,000 feet in the sensitive region. 

As per police sources, soon security agencies which bare deployed at the international border will be allowed to shoot down any drone flying at 1,000 feet and below which crosses into Indian
territory. And for the drones flying above 1,000 feet, a clearance will have to be obtained from the concerned authorities.

"This decision has been taken by the central government, we have come to know about it and we expect that soon we will get the formal orders in this regard.  Thus in the future if we spot a drone flying low we will be in a position to shoot it,’’ said a senior police official.

Last week, a Pakistani drone was re-spotted in Ferozepur District of Punjab in the Indian Territory on the India-Pakistan international border, sending the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police and other security agencies in a tizzy. 

On October 8 and 9 another Pakistani drone was spotted twice in the Indian Territory first at Hazara Singh Wala village at 7.20 PM and then at Tendi Wala village at 10.10 PM near the Hussainiwala border on the Indo-Pak border.

Following the incident, the BSF lodged a protest about the incident with Pakistani Rangers during a flag meeting which took place on Tuesday.

A few days back, the Punjab police had recovered two drones which were used to drop five AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades and satellite phones in Punjab, each of them fitted with a GPS device and could carry a weight up to ten kilograms and fly 500 meters above the ground.

In April this year, a drone from Pakistan was spotted in the Khem Karan sector near the Border Out Post (BoP) of Ratoke in Taran Taran district in Punjab creating a panic in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drone India Pakistan border
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp