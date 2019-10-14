Home Nation

Overwhelming public support for Congress in Haryana, will form next government: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Congress Haryana state unit legislature party leader alleged BJP has 'failed' to fulfill the promises made to the people.

Published: 14th October 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SONIPAT: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that the Congress will form the next government in the state as it is getting "overwhelming" support from the people of the state.

Hooda, who is the Congress state unit legislature party leader, targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it has "failed" to fulfill the promises made to the people.

"Hava palat gayi hai (the winds have changed direction). The Congress is getting overwhelming public support across the state and is going to form the next government," he said, addressing the people during his campaigning in the Baroda assembly constituency in this district Sunday evening.

Hooda addressed the people in Mehmoodpur and other villages of the constituency.

"Every seat counts. Baroda is my stronghold. We should win it with a bigger margin this time," he told party workers and urged them to strengthen the Congress. Hooda was seeking votes in favour of the party candidate from Baroda, Shri Krishan Hooda, who is pitted among others against BJP's wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt. He alleged that the state BJP government has been "exposed" as it only made "false promises" to the people.

"It (BJP) has failed to fulfill the promises made at the time of the previous elections," he said.

Referring to BJP's manifesto released on Sunday, the senior Congress leader said, "Before making new promises, they should first tell how many of the earlier promises were fulfilled.

" He alleged that farmers, government employees, workers, traders and the youth have suffered in the last five years due to the BJP's "anti-people policies".

"People want to get rid of this non-performing government," the two-time former chief minister said.

About Congress' manifesto, he said, "The first thing we will do if we come to power is to waive off farm loans".

  "The electricity rates will be halved, old-age pension will be given at Rs 5,100 per month," he added.

