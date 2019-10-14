Home Nation

Pansare murder case: Family wants change of investigating officer

The court had expressed displeasure over the SIT for relying upon the details obtained during the probe of other cases and lacked any independent steps taken for the probe.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rationalist Govind Pansare

Rationalist Govind Pansare (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Frustrated with the slow pace of probe in the Pansare murder case, the family members of comrade Govind Pansare on Monday requested the Bombay High Court to that the investigating officer from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) be changed.

The bench of senior justices Satyranjan Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel had been monitoring the probe underway in the case by the SIT of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Maharashtra Police. It had expressed deep displeasure over the probe report submitted by the SIT last month.

The court had expressed displeasure over the SIT for relying upon the details obtained during the probe of other cases and lacked any independent steps taken for the probe.

READ| Bombay High Court dissatisfied with probe report on Pansare murder case

During Monday's hearing both the investigating agencies, the SIT and the CBI, submitted their reports before the court. After the reports were submitted Pansare's counsel Abhay Nevagi made an oral submission before the court that the investigating officer of the SIT be changed. 

Upon hearing the submission, the bench directed the counsels to file a proper written submission while stating that the oral submission during the hearing might adversely affect their side.

During last hearing on September 15, the SIT had said that they were not able to make any headway in the case due to floods in the district but are trying to probe common links between murder cases of Dabholkar and Kalburgi.  

While Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune, Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20. The SIT was formed after the family members of Pansare and Dabholkar moved HC demanding court monitoring of the probe.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pansare murder case Bombay High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp