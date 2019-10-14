Home Nation

Parliament panel asks why alternate methods not being used to settle legal disputes involving Centre

Law Secretary (Department of Legal Affairs) Alok Shrivastava made presentations on the functioning of the department and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of huge backlog of cases in the courts, members of a parliamentary panel on Monday questioned top Law Ministry officials on why alternate methods are not being used to resolve legal disputes involving the government to reduce pendency, sources said.

Law Secretary (Department of Legal Affairs) Alok Shrivastava made presentations on the functioning of the department and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms in a meeting on Monday before the Parliament's standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

Members also asked about the number of cases in which the government is the litigant and sought detailed response from the Department of Legal Affairs in the form of a questionnaire to be sent to the department.

If it is true as is being reported that the government is the major litigant, then why not explore alternate methods of resolving disputes involving the government to dent huge pendency of cases, a member asked the Secretary Legal Affairs, sources said.

Members expressed concern over the weak enforcement of contracts in the country scaring away the foreign investors and also said huge government funds are locked up in disputes on account of delay in settling the appeals in the apex tribunal.

In his response Secretary (Legal Affairs) explained that the measures are being taken by the government in recent times to fill up a large number of vacancies in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunals for early disposal of cases.

The 30-member parliamentary standing committee which has MPs from across the party lines is headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Law Ministry Department of Legal Affairs Parliament
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp