Home Nation

Shehla Rashid sedition case: Delhi Police records complainant's statement

Shehla Rashid was granted interim protection by the court after her lawyer asserted that she is ready to join the investigation.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Shehla Rashid

Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has recorded the statement of the complainant in connection with a case registered against activist Shehla Rashid under the sedition charges for accusing the Indian Army of human right violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement of the complainant Alakh Alok Srivastava, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, was recorded under section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which involves the examination of witnesses by the police.

Srivastava also handed over the documents and evidences on whose basis he had made the complaint. He had sought Rashid's arrest for allegedly spreading fake news against the Army and government.

Rashid, who had recently announced her disassociation from the mainstream politics, had earlier, in a series of tweet accused the armed forces of indiscriminately picking up boys and ransacking houses in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashid also claimed that in Shopian district, four men were called into the Army camp and "interrogated (tortured)". "A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.

Srivastava, in his complaint, accused Rashid of deliberately and intentionally spreading "fake news" with the intention to "incite violence in the country". He said that she was trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and trying to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups.

Following this, a case was registered by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences including sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, breach of the peace and causing hurt to a soldier.

Rashid was, however, granted interim protection by the court after her lawyer asserted that she is ready to join the investigation.

The Public prosecutor also submitted that the police has not received any complaint from the Army and sought more time to investigate the complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shehla Rashid Shehla Rashid sedition case Delhi Police Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp