'Sourav Ganguly has made Bangla proud': Mamata Banerjee extends greeting to new BCCI president

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former skipper of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly for becoming the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In her Tweet, Mamata said, "Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. With you all the best for your term. You have made India and # Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings.’’

Cricketers in West Bengal welcomed Ganguly’s new role in Indian Cricket. "We are proud of Sourav. During his tenure as the skipper, he took the spirit of Indian cricket team to a different level. He will show the same excellence as an administrator now. Indian cricket will be benefited to get a BCCI president like him," said Sambaran Banerjee, a former cricketer of Bengal cricket team.

Former Indian cricketer from Bengal, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, said West Bengal is feeling proud of him today. "He is a man with a great vision. Indian cricket will be benefitted with Sourav’s experience as a skipper and a cricketer. I spend considerable time with him in the field. I saw his skills as a team leader. BCCI has got a perfect leader," said Shukla.

There was a celebration at Behala on Monday where Ganguly’s residence is located. The Barisha Club, where Ganguly is a member, distributed sweets among the people of the locality welcoming the former skipper’s new role as a BCCI administrator.

"He (Ganguly) is our neighbour. We are proud of him. We watched him leading the Indian cricket team in the field. Now, we will see him as an administrator," said Ratan Das of Behala.