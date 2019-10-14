Home Nation

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and western UP: SC asks MoEF to file status report

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi touched the 301 marks by 10 pm on Sunday and during night, the air quality had plunged to the 'very poor' category.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

farmer, burning, agriculture, stubble burning

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the air quality plunging to "very poor" category in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to file a status report on the recommendations of a high-level task force on the prevention of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi touched the 301 marks by 10 pm on Sunday and during night, the air quality had plunged to the "very poor" category in all the parts of the national capital.

The issue cropped up before a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta when senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, said that MoEF should be asked to file a status report on this.

Singh told the bench that on January 29 last year, the apex court has passed an order on the issue after the Centre had said that report of a sub-committee of the high-level task force on the prevention of stubble burning in these three states was accepted.

She said that as long time has gone by since the top court's last year order, MoEF should be asked to file a status report about the implementation of the directions as well as the report of the committee.

The bench asked the MoEF, which is the nodal ministry for implementation of the report of the sub-committee on stubble burning, to file a status report within two weeks.

On November 23, 2017, a high-level task force for the management of air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) comprising experts and senior officials of various departments was constituted by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The committee, in its report, has suggested a slew of measures including the use of machines to combat the menace of pollution due to stubble burning.

The issue of crop burning had come up before the apex court which is hearing a matter related to pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stubble Burning Delhi Air Pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp