Two arrested in UP for duping Amazon of crores

Published: 14th October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly duping US e-commerce multinational of crores of rupees.

The two accused men have been identified as Rohit Soni and Rahul Singh Rathore. Both hail from Rajasthan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters here that "Amazon's investigative team and their lawyer had complained that a gang of fraudsters had been duping Amazon worth crores of rupees over the last 2-3 years. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act was lodged in the matter and an investigation was started."

The SSP said that the accused used to rent accommodation in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, among others, and used to order high-end products, which they would substitute with those of inferior quality, and then cancel or return the bookings, leading to double losses to the company.

The police have recovered mobile phones along with 29 Sims from the accused and seized fake stickers of numerous high-end products such as smartwatches and mobiles which they were planning to use to commit fraud in the days ahead.

TAGS
Amazon US e-commerce Cyber fraud
