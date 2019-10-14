Home Nation

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists held in Jammu and Kashmir

Police were looking for these terrorists since September last week after it received an input that they were hiding in Kashmir.

By ANI

GANDERBAL: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists from Ganderbal and Kashmir, sources said.

Police were looking for these terrorists since September last week after it received an input that they were hiding in Kashmir, the sources in Jammu and Kashmir Police told ANI.

AK 47 rifles and ammunition were seized from their possession, they said. The identities of the terrorists are yet to be revealed by the police.

Notably, this was the fifth operation to nab terrorists by Jammu and Kashmir Police in last 15 days.

On 28 September, three hardcore militants of HM were eliminated in Batote Ramban District.

Next day, an operation was initiated in Kangan and Ganderbal, which continued till October 3. During this operation, forces killed two members of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

On October 6, a JeM terrorist identified as Mohsin Manzoor Salhea was arrested. Next day another terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba, Ozaif, was eliminated.

