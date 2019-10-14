Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor's accident case: Delhi court to consider chargesheet on October 19

The chargesheet, filed before a Lucknow court on October 11, was sent to the court of District Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Monday, the lawyer said.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:36 PM

People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli

People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday said it would consider on October 19 whether to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the Unnao rape survivor accident case in which two aunts of the woman were killed, according to a lawyer.

This court here has been set up to conduct the trial in all the five related cases transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The CBI has dropped murder charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates in its first charge sheet in the Unnao rape victim accident case.

In the first charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow, the agency charged Sengar and all other accused named in the FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

The FIR filed by the CBI had booked Sengar and nine other associates for alleged criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

ALSO READ | Court records statement of Unnao rape survivor's uncle in murder case of her father

The woman, allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, was severely injured when a truck rammed into the car in which she was travelling along with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28.

The woman and her family members are under CRPF security as per the apex court's orders.

Truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal has been charged under IPC sections related to causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and rash driving or riding on a public way.

No charges of criminal conspiracy have been slapped against Pal in the CBI charge sheet, they said.

On the day of the accident, none of her security personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were accompanying the woman.

They were later suspended.

Two days after the accident, on July 30, the CBI booked Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Arun Singh, son-in-law of a Uttar Pradesh minister along with seven others.

