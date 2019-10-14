VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Ratul Puri till October 25

Home Nation

Special judge Arvind Kumar sent Puri to jail after the Enforcement Directorate moved an application seeking the judicial custody of Puri.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri (centre) leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being arrested in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday extended the judicial custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, till October 25 in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam.

"Accused is remanded to judicial custody till October 25, 2019," the judge said.

The court further stated that the counsel for Puri has moved an application for permitting him to carry documents related to the proceedings with him to Tihar Jail in order to efficiently present his defence.

"The Jail Authority is directed to permit the accused to carry the documents, as per jail rules," the judge said.

The ED arrested Puri on September 4.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Puri was earlier arrested in another case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged bank fraud after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam after it had slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Kamal Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

