14 people hospitalised after having opium-laced tea in Alwar

The victims had come to participate in the Baba Mohandas fair in the district and felt drowsy after having tea at a stall.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 03:15 PM

Samples of the tea were taken and sent for forensic examination. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Fourteen people were taken ill after apparently having opium-laced tea in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a health official said on Tuesday.

The victims had come to participate in the Baba Mohandas fair in the district and felt drowsy after having tea at a stall on Monday night.

They were admitted to the Bhiwadi community healthcare centre from where eight were referred to a hospital, Alwar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Om Prakash Meena said.

He said apparently the devotees were served opium-laced tea.

Samples of the tea were taken and sent for forensic examination.

A large number of people from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh come here to attend the fair.

