Home Nation

Article 370 BJP's answer to all issues, questions: Pawar's jibe at Modi government

The NCP chief also said the BJP should tell people what it achieved in its five-year tenure rather than making Article 370 the central issue of their campaign.

Published: 15th October 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the BJP had only Article 370 and its revocation in Jammu and Kashmir as an answer for all questions raised during the Maharashtra poll campaign.

The state polls are scheduled for October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

Addressing a rally in Pune's Hadapsar area, Pawar said, "Since the BJP does not have anything concrete to show, they are harping on abrogation of Article 370 in J-K. When it was revoked, some people in Kashmir protested. Congress supported the proposal and asked that people there be taken into confidence."

"We are also happy (on the revocation). There were no complaints. I publicly announced my support but they (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) address people and question my opinion."

He said the BJP should tell people what it achieved in its five-year tenure rather than making Article 370 the central issue of their campaign.

"Question them about farmer suicides, unemployment, closure of industries, and the BJP replies Article 370," he said.

Mocking the PM and Shah for "not completing their speeches without taking my name", Pawar said, "Sometimes I am worried. I can understand Modiji is single. But the second one might be taking my name in his sleep as well, and his family members must be surprised."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 BJP NCP Congress Sharad Pawar PM Modi Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp