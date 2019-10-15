Home Nation

BJP MLA who voted for Kamal Nath goverment returns to saffron fold in MP

Narayan Tripathi claimed he and Sharad Kol voted for the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 believing the BJP was supporting it.

Published: 15th October 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi who voted in favour of the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government in the Assembly three months ago reached the former's headquarters on Tuesday and professed faith in the saffron party.

Tripathi, MLA from Maihar, and BJP MLA Sharad Kol from Beohari had broken ranks with the party and voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 tabled in the Assembly by the Kamal Nath government.

Tripathi, who reached the BJP headquarters for the first time since the Assembly vote, said " I was and will continue to be with the BJP. I was in contact with Congress ministers and CM Kamal Nath to ensure development work in my constituency continues."

He claimed he and Kol voted for the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 believing the BJP was supporting it.

Tripathi was accompanied during his visit to the party headquarters Deendayal Parisar by senior leader and former minister Narottam Mishra.

MP BJP president Rakesh Singh said the Congress' plans to lure Tripath had failed and praised the latter for being a dedicated worker.

State BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal called the voting episode in the Assembly "confusion", adding that Kol and Tripathi had never resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said, "Tripathi and Kol had supported the Congress during the Assembly session. They are free to go wherever because they had not joined the party (Congress). The two MLAs had even condemned BJP policies while extending support to us."

Incidentally, after voting for the Congress, Tripathi and Kol had termed it a "homecoming".

Tripathi had quit the Congress in April 2014 to join the BJP.

He was first elected as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Maihar in 2003, then fought on a Congress ticket in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayan Tripathi Sharad Kol Kamal Nath Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp