Home Nation

BSNL staff to get salary before Diwali, says CMD Purwar

The Finance Ministry and the PMO are in favour of Rs 50,000 crore capital infusion for the revival of the BSNL and MTNL.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With its employee unions threatening a day-long hunger strike on Friday over delayed salaries during the festival season, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has said that it is hopeful of paying salaries to its 1.76 lakh employees for September before Diwali.

"We will give salaries to the employees before Diwali from our own resources on accruals. We generate Rs 1,600 crore a month revenues from services," BSNL chairman and MD P.K. Purwar told IANS.

BSNL's per month salary payout is Rs 850 crore. Though it generates about Rs 1,600 crore per month in revenues, the amount is not enough to cover the wages as a major portion of the proceeds is required for operational expenses and statutory payments, sources said, adding that the PSU has been trying to raise funds from bank through government guarantees, which it is yet to get. The PSU also has to clear vendors dues from the internal accruals.

The telco posted a net loss of 13,804 crore in FY19. The induction of 4G spectrum and a voluntary retirement scheme to cut its huge workforce, can lessen its financial woes but these may take time even though they are on the government's priority list, said Purwar.

The Finance Ministry and the PMO are in favour of Rs 50,000 crore capital infusion for revival of the BSNL and MTNL, the state-run telcos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL BSNL employee unions BSNL employees salary
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp