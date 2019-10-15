Can't stop coming to Haryana again and again, have got so much love here: PM Modi

By PTI

CHARKHI DADRI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have come to Haryana to address poll rallies on Tuesday, but he insisted that the visit was not about elections alone.

"I cannot stop myself coming here because of so much love you have given me," he told an election rally here held in support of wrestler Babita Phogat fighting on a BJP ticket from Dadri.

"I come here to wish you and to seek your blessings. There was no need for me to come for campaign to Haryana before or even now, but to seek your blessings and pay my regards to you is my personal necessity. Because I get energy from here," he said.

Modi began his address speaking some Haryanvi words, seeking to strike a chord with the locals and recalling how he personally met almost every party worker when he worked for the party in the state.

The prime minister said he always feel like visiting Haryana every time he returns from campaigning elsewhere.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Modi addressed three poll rallies in Haryana, one each in Ballabhgarh, Charkhi Dadri and Thanesar.

He is also scheduled to address one more rally in Hisar on October 18.

In his first poll rally in Ballabhgarh, Modi had said, "When I am among you, when I come to Haryana, I always feel like I am coming to my home. Haryana taught me a lot, and therefore, whenever I come here, a different feeling comes from within."

At Charkhi Dadri rally, he talked of the development of the area, noting how it has been connected to four or five national highways and is emerging as logistic hub after it was made a district three years ago.

Referring to the BJP's victory on all ten Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections early this year, the prime minister said, "Keeping development agenda and national interest in mind, you voted to defeat politics of divisiveness. The impact of your mandate in the Lok Sabha polls is visible today."

"During past five years, we have laid foundation of development," he said.

Talking of the role of villages in development of the country, the prime minister said the villages have emerged as the source of "new energy and social change".

"Our villages, while maintaining their culture and tradition, are leading the society towards new thinking and new path," he said.

Exuding confidence of a comfortable win for his party in Haryana, the prime minister also appealed to people to give his party a bigger mandate in the assembly elections.

"Seeing so much of your love, I feel extremely happy. The direction of winds can be seen clearly, people have decided that BJP should secure an unprecedented win and serve the people again," he said.