Delhi court extends police custody of former Fortis promoters, official by two days

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday extended by two days the police custody of Fortis Healthcare's former promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder as also a senior official, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing losses of Rs 2,397 crore to the firm.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat extended custodial interrogation of the accused after the probe agency sought their two-day custody saying that new material has come up in the case.

Besides the Singh brothers, the court extended the police custody of Sunil Godhwani.

Other officials, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, were also sent to 2-day judicial custody.

Malvinder's lawyer told the court that they are not opposing the plea but ready to assist the probe.