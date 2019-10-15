Home Nation

Delhi HC closes contempt case against S Gurumurthy

The author of the offending article, Desh Kapoor had in August tendered an apology to the court and deleted the objectionable portion.

Published: 15th October 2019

S Gurumurthy

Economist S Gurumurthy (EPS | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday deleted the name of S Gurumurthy, editor of a news magazine, from the contempt case initiated against him in connection with the Gautam Navlakha order passed by Justice S Muralidhar last year. Gurumurthy had re-tweeted an article written by an author against Justice S Muralidhar.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal that Gurumurthy, will re-tweet the apology of an author, who had earlier written the offending article and later apologised. Jethmalani submitted that Gurumurthy had merely re-tweeted the offending article without making any comments and so, he could not be held guilty under the Contempt of Court Act. Gurumurthy is also a part-time director of the RBI.

The author of the offending article, Desh Kapoor had in August tendered an apology to the court and deleted the objectionable portion. The contempt proceedings were initiated by the high court last year. After the high court division bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar passed the order on October 1, 2018, releasing rights activist Navlakha from house arrest in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, Gurumurthy had tweeted alleging bias by Justice Muralidhar.

