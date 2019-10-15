Home Nation

High level committee, formed by Bihar government, to work on waterlogging remedies

Four principal secretary-level officials will be in the committee will do an extensive assessment of causes of waterlogging and its remedies and who were responsible for the crisis.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The state government has formed a high level committee of four members, which would be led by the Development Commissioner, to find out the reasons that caused massive waterlogging in Patna.

The committee comprising of Amrit Lal Meena, Principal Secretary (Road Construction), S Siddhartha Principal Secretary (Finance) and Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) with the latter believed to be a tough taskmaster.

According to Amir Subhani, Principal Secretary (Home), the committee will do an extensive assessment of causes of waterlogging and its remedies, who were responsible for the crisis and what should be done to prevent such waterlogging in future. The committee will submit it's report in a month to the state government for further action.

