Jharkhand girl with heart ailment dies after made to attend school drill

The school administration made the girl attend the drill despite her parents informing them about the girl undergoing treatment for cardiac complications. 

Published: 15th October 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, a class I student reportedly died after being made to stand under the sun for a drill at Shiksha Niketan run by TELCO in Jamshedpur on Tuesday. The school administration made the girl attend the drill despite her parents informing them about the girl undergoing treatment for cardiac complications. 

“We have been informed that one girl has died in Shiksha Niketan School who was undergoing treatment in Bangalore. We are looking into the matter to find out the actual reason of death,” said Akhilesh Mandal, officer in charge of Telco Police Station. 

According to school sources, the girl collapsed on the ground and was taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw where the doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, activist Ankit Anand of Shiksha Satyagraha, which works on irregularities in schools in Jamshedpur, has alleged negligence from the part of school administration.

“I have demanded CCTV footage of entire incident to clear all confusion about the incident. It is nothing but sheer negligence of school administration, which should have taken proper care of the ailing child and not have made her stand in the sunlight,” said Anand.

The school apparently also lacks trained professional who can apply first aid in case of any such incident as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

TAGS
Jharkhand school Shiksha Niketan student death
