Manmohan to meet press and eminent personalities in Mumbai

Congress has sent an invitation, titled 'Words of Wisdom on Indian Economy by Dr. Manmohan Singh'.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  In the run up to Maharashtra elections, the Congress is pitching high on slowdown in Indian economy. The party has decided to field former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on October 17 to lend a credible voice against the government's policies on the economic issues.

The party has sent an invitation, titled "Words of Wisdom on Indian Economy by Dr. Manmohan Singh". The venue is Garware Club Banquets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The former Prime Minister will be addressing a Press Conference and will meet eminent personalities of the state. The list is being finalised, a source told IANS. Important people from all walks of life are being invited to meet Manmohan Singh, a source said.

The party is engaged in high-pitched battle with the incumbent BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The Congress is also fighting an internal battle, as many leaders have defected to the ruling combine. The infighting is out in the open with Sanjay Nirupam accusing Delhi leaders of sidelining him.

The Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the Modi Government on economic slowdown. He said that the government is not interested in providing jobs, but is only diverting attention of the public by talking something else.

