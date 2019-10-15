Home Nation

'May God give him better sense': NSUI activists perform 'havan' for Khattar

During a poll rally on Sunday, Khattar ridiculed Gandhi's return as Congress chief, saying 'khoda pahad niklee chuhiya', using a proverb that means big effort but little gain.

Published: 15th October 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Members of Congress student wing NSUI performed a 'havan' on Tuesday and prayed that may God give "better sense" to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who has been accused of making "disrespectful remarks" against party chief Sonia Gandhi.

National Students Union of India president Neeraj Kundan and several members including women, were present at the 'havan'.

A photograph of Khattar was placed near the "havan kund" as a priest chanted mantras.

"Manohar Lal Khattar keeps making controversial statements. This is not the first time. The kind of remarks he has now passed against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi are highly condemnable. Gandhi is a woman first and Congress chief later, no one can tolerate such remarks, it shows utter disrespect towards women," Kundan told reporters.

ALSO READ | Modi accuses Congress of bad-mouthing India, spreading 'rumours' abroad over Article 370

"We are holding this yagna and praying that may God give him better sense and to remind the chief minister that he should be speaking on issues like unemployment, problems facing our economy and other burning issues facing people of Haryana," he said.

A woman activist said, "On one hand, BJP leaders talk of initiatives like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and treating women equally, but on the other hand they pass insulting remarks against a woman".

"This shows their mentality," she said, holding a placard in her hand which read "Insult of women will not be tolerated by the nation".

The NSUI activists demanded an unconditional apology from Khattar for his remark.

The Congress has expressed outrage over the mouse remark.

At another poll rally a week ago, Khattar accused the Congress of sympathising with terrorists and said Gandhi "sheds tears for militants".

Manohar Lal Khattar Sonia Gandhi Congress NSUI BJP Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Polls
