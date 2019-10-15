Home Nation

MP honey-trap case: Court asks cops to obtain voice, handwriting samples of accused

Judicial Magistrate Manish Bhatt permitted police to collect handwriting specimen and voice samples of Aarti Dayal (29) and Shweta Vijay Jain (39), two of the six people arrested.

Published: 15th October 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 11:36 PM

Honey trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: A court here on Tuesday granted permission to police to collect handwriting specimen and voice samples of two accused in the case related to the honey-trap and blackmail racket busted here in September.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Bhatt permitted police to collect handwriting specimen and voice samples of Aarti Dayal (29) and Shweta Vijay Jain (39), two of the six people arrested after an Indore civic engineer approached police detailing a Rs 3 crore blackmailing attempt.

Dayal is accused of threatening Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh (60) over the phone, and police say they require her voice sample to make the recording of the conversation legally tenable.

Documents and diaries detailing financial transactions recovered during the probe require handwriting samples for authentication.

