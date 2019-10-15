Home Nation

Murshidabad triple murder: Prime accused arrested, claims he was duped by victim

The prime accused Utpal Behra, a mason, became a friend of deceased school teacher Bandhuprakash Pal, who convinced him to invest in an insurance company.

Published: 15th October 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

RSS worker murder, Murshidabad

Bandhuprakash Pal and his wife along with their child were hacked to death.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A week after the gruesome murder of a school teacher, his pregnant wife and five-year-old son in Murshidabad, the police arrested a friend of the deceased man on Tuesday.

Investigations by the police revealed that Utpal Behra felt he was duped by the victim Bandhuprakash Pal, who used to work as an insurance agent besides teaching in a primary school, after realising that the premiums that he had given to Pal were not deposited with the insurance agency.

"Pal allegedly misbehaved when Behra demanded the receipts of his premiums and the accused decided to kill the teacher. Pal’s wife Beauty and son Angan were murdered as they knew the killer," said Mukesh Kumar, the superintendent of police, Murshidabad. "Behra killed the homemaker and her son to eliminate witnesses.’’

On Wednesday morning, three of the family were found hacked to death at their Jiaganj residence. The triple murder snowballed into a major political controversy after the BJP had claimed Pal was a member of the RSS, the saffron camp’s ideological mentor, and the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage over the tragic incident which had nothing to do with politics. The West Bengal governor, too, gave a statement condemning the incident.

Kumar said the first lead in the triple murder case emerged when the investigators were going through the call details record (CDR) of Pal’s cellphone. "We found the school teacher received a call around 10.30 pm on October 8, hours before the incident took place. Besides, we found several calls came from the same number previously. We started zeroing in on the person who was using the cellphone to call Pal," he said.

"By using the mobile phone’s tower location technology, we found Behra was present near Pal’s house before he switched off his handset," the cop added.

The police said Pal was a teacher of a primary school at Sahapur, adjoining to Jiaganj where his house is located. Behra, a mason, was a resident of Sahapur and he became a friend of Pal, who convinced him to invest in an insurance company.

"Behra gave Rs 24,000 to Pal as insurance premium a few months ago. But the teacher did not give him the receipt. Behra and his father met Pal at his school and demanded the receipt. Behra said in his confessional statement that Pal misbehaved with him and his father whenever they demanded the receipt of the premium," said Kumar.

Behra bought a knife on October 3 and kept it at his home. "On the night of the incident, he called Pal saying he wanted to meet him. Pal gave directions to his house. Since he was no stranger, Pal opened the door. Behra attacked Pal from behind after entering the house. As the teacher slumped on the floor, he ran to the adjoining room and attacked the teacher’s wife before killing the child. Behra took off his blood-stained jeans and T-shirt and dumped the murder weapon in a bush near Pal’s house,’’ said a police officer.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murshidabad murder Murshidabad murder case West Bengal crime Utpal Behra Bandhuprakash Pal
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp