Home Nation

No trade disputes with US, only few disagreements, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal's comments assumes significance in view of recent withdrawal of Generalized System of Preferences or trade tariff incentives on Indian products by the US.

Published: 15th October 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the US do not have any trade disputes and both nations have huge bilateral trade and investment potential.

Speaking during a ministerial panel discussion at India Energy Forum here, Goyal said, "There is no (trade) dispute (with the US). We had certain disagreements, but I dont think that there is...any relation where there are no disagreements at all. I think we welcome some 'nok jhok' (argument). Little bit of uncertainty helps in taking things forward."

Goyal's comments assumes significance in view of recent withdrawal of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) or trade tariff incentives on Indian products by the US, especially when both countries are negotiating a trade agreement.

ALSO READ: Indian Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 against USD in early trade

Goyal was of the view that his discussion with his US counterpart helped improve the bilateral relations further.

Referring to the withdrawal of GSP by the US, Goyal said, it could be a "dispute in the eyes of some, but I think it opened up an opportunity for me to have a dialogue with my colleague (US trade representative). We had some wonderful discussions." 

About the business potential with US Energy firms he said, "There is huge potential on the gas side and also in nuclear energy.

The US and India have a robust relationship, which has huge potential going forward...We should not look at incremental growth in our relationship. We should be looking at a quantum leap. We have set half-trillion-dollar (trade) target (with the US)."

Goyal said that there is huge potential of energy exports from the US to India and business is going on with the US on oil, gas and nuclear fronts.

Total Indo-US trade in 2018-19 was around USD 88 billion.

On the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports by Directorate General of Trade Remedies, he said that it is a quasi-judicial body and has nothing to do with the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal India US Trade
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp