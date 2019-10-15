Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

21 railway staff awarded for boosting cleanliness

General manager of East Central Railway (ECR) LC Trivedi awarded 21 employees for their works in getting the third all-Indian rank in Indian Railway Cleanliness Survey report 2019 recently. “Earlier, the ECR was on the 12th position and now is on the 3rd,” Trivedi said, adding seven group wards were also given to the zone. The Quality Council of India has conducted the survey on 720 railway stations, including 10 highly-progressive stations among them four are from ECR alone. “Rajendra Nagar station in Patna has got the number one position in the list of green rankings,” he said.

PG diploma in disaster management at MU soon

Bihar’s Magadh University has decided to introduce a PG Diploma course in disaster management from the academic session 2020-21. Bihar is prone to disasters such as floods, fire, lightning and storm. “In such a situation, Bihar needs a well-developed course on it to prepare volunteers as well academicians,” said VC of MU Rajendra Prasad.

The university has also signed an academic tie with Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) which will help the students learn disaster management skills and national security. Preliminary work including curriculum design for the proposed courses will soon begin and all statutory bodies, including academic council, will be duly involved in the introduction and successful conduct of the new course.

‘India’s coastal states may submerge’

Experts at a two-day-long seminar organised by the International Academy of Physical Sciences at Bihar’s Hajipur-based RN College discussed climate change and the threat it creates. They said all coastal states may be submerged due to flash floods.

Dr AK Thakur, a researcher on physical sciences, said coastal states may submerge by 2035 while a major chunk of the population may face acute water crisis if the climate continues to be damaged. “Excess rainfall or erratic monsoon, thunders are nothing but nature’s warnings of warning us about a major climate threat,” he said.

Big B gives `51 lakh to Bihar for flood relief

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan donated `51 lakh to the Bihar Chief Minister’s Relief Fund recently with a request to use the amount in giving relief and restoration works to the flood-affected people. He said he is pained to know about the recent devastation in Bihar and has made a small contribution to their welfare. A representative of Bachchan met Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and handed over the cheque. More than 16 lakh people were affected by flood and subsequent waterlogging in 15 districts of Bihar.