Home Nation

Patna Diary

General manager of East Central Railway (ECR) LC Trivedi awarded 21 employees for their works in getting the third all-Indian rank in Indian Railway Cleanliness Survey report 2019 recently.

Published: 15th October 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

21 railway staff awarded for boosting cleanliness
General manager of East Central Railway (ECR) LC Trivedi awarded 21 employees for their works in getting the third all-Indian rank in Indian Railway Cleanliness Survey report 2019 recently. “Earlier, the ECR was on the 12th position and now is on the 3rd,” Trivedi said, adding seven group wards were also given to the zone. The Quality Council of India has conducted the survey on 720 railway stations, including 10 highly-progressive stations among them four are from ECR alone. “Rajendra Nagar station in Patna has got the number one position in the list of green rankings,” he said.

PG diploma in disaster management at MU soon
Bihar’s Magadh University has decided to introduce a PG Diploma course in disaster management from the academic session 2020-21. Bihar is prone to disasters such as floods, fire, lightning and storm. “In such a situation, Bihar needs a well-developed course on it to prepare volunteers as well academicians,” said VC of MU Rajendra Prasad.

The university has also signed an academic tie with Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) which will help the students learn disaster management skills and national security. Preliminary work including curriculum design for the proposed courses will soon begin and all statutory bodies, including academic council, will be duly involved in the introduction and successful conduct of the new course.

‘India’s coastal states may submerge’
Experts at a two-day-long seminar organised by the International Academy of Physical Sciences at Bihar’s Hajipur-based RN College discussed climate change and the threat it creates. They said all coastal states may be submerged due to flash floods.

Dr AK Thakur, a researcher on physical sciences, said coastal states may submerge by 2035 while a major chunk of the population may face acute water crisis if the climate continues to be damaged. “Excess rainfall or erratic monsoon, thunders are nothing but nature’s warnings of warning us about a major climate threat,” he said.

Big B gives `51 lakh to Bihar for flood relief  
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan donated `51 lakh to the Bihar Chief Minister’s Relief Fund recently with a request to use the amount in giving relief and restoration works to the flood-affected people. He said he is pained to know about the recent devastation in Bihar and has made a small contribution to their welfare. A representative of Bachchan met Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and handed over the cheque.  More than 16 lakh people were affected by flood and subsequent waterlogging in 15 districts of Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp