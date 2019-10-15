Home Nation

School compound wall broken, exams postponed for Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Osmanabad

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during the public rally ahead of Maharashtra's Assembly elections Solapur Maharashtra Monday Oct. 14 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

OSMANABAD: Osmanabad Zilla Parishad school on Monday postponed its first-term examination paper for Chemistry to Friday apparently due to a public meeting organised by the district unit of Shiv Sena for party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Sources said that the compound wall of the school was broken down for Thackeray's rally, which was held on the ZP Girls High School ground.

In his letter, ZP CEO Sanjay Kolte had mentioned that the organisers should strictly adhere to the model code of conduct in force for the October 21 assembly elections and not damage any compound wall or school building.

When contacted, headmaster of ZP High School (Boys) D R Sarar conceded that the question paper was rescheduled to October 18.

Addressing the rally, Thackeray said his party had fulfilled promises made to farmers and youths in the last five years.

"The Sena does not indulge in politics of revenge. However, the probe against leaders of Congress and NCP is on for the wrongs committed by them when in power," he said.

Thackeray recalled NCP leader Ajit Pawar's remarks that Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had been arrested due to "obstinacy" of some leaders in the party.

He promised that 7/12 land extracts of farmers would be made debt-free by the Sena if voted to power again.

Thackeray attacked NCP president Sharad Pawar and the Congress in his speech.

