Three of family die after drinking polluted water from well in Chhattisgarh

The relatives of the deceased have said that there is no water in the handpumps in the village, forcing them to drink polluted water from a well.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:13 PM

 Two women and a minor girl from the same family passed away after allegedly drinking polluted water from a well.

By ANI

BALRAMPUR: Two women and a minor girl from the same family passed away after allegedly drinking polluted water from a well in Dumarkholi village.

One of the relatives of the deceased said, "Red coloured water comes from some of the handpumps here, while others are not functioning. We are forced to drink polluted water from a well and that is why some of us have gotten sick."

"Three members of a family died due to diarrhoea. We all drink water from a well. The officials from the administration have visited the village for inspection," another villager said.

Balrampur District Health Officer, Basant Singh said that a survey is being carried out for cases of fever.

"Three people died on different dates in which one seemed to be a case of dysentery while the child had died due to fever. A survey is being carried out there for cases of fever," Singh stated.

"A medical camp was set up there in September and October, it will be set up again the next month," he added.

Kusmi's Chief Executive Officer Vinod Jaiswal said, "As many as 16 hand-pumps are installed in Dumarkholi panchayat."

